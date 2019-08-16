5 things to watch for in the Stampeders game against Montreal

Saturday’s Calgary Stampeders (5-3) game versus the Montreal Alouettes (3-4) marks exactly 100 days before the kickoff of the 107th Grey Cup.​ It’s the “Purolator Tackle Hunger” game and fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to the game. It’s also legacy night, as the first 2,000 fans to the Grid Iron Gardens will receive a Jon Cornish bobble head doll. Cornish was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame last weekend.

Here are 5 things to watch as the Stamps face the Als:

How healthy is Nick Arbuckle: There was mystery and intrigue at practice on Thursday as QBs Nick Arbuckle and Bo Levi Mitchell were both missing with stiffness in their throwing arms. Bo will miss his 7th-straight game after being placed back on the 6-game injured list. If Arbuckle is not 100 per cent, could we see a little of Montel Cozart? Cozart has thrown one pass in his CFL career and he did take some first-team reps in practice on Thursday. No William Stanback: The Stamps get a little break as the Als will not have their number one running back in the lineup for the second-straight week. But no one in Calgary is feeling sorry for Montreal. The Stamps have had a tough time keeping their top backs healthy. Don Jackson returns after six weeks on the injury list going through concussion protocol. Mistakes: The red and white lead the league with 24 takeaways, the Als have only turned the ball over 10 times. This is also a league best. ​ Cory Greenwood: The Stampeders middle linebacker is having a great season as he leads the CFL with 61 tackles. Greenwood did miss a couple of days of practice with back stiffness and may not be 100 per cent healthy. Home cooking: While the Stamps have had their share of issues playing in Montreal over the years, they don’t have the same problems at McMahon Stadium. The Stamps are riding a 9-game winning streak over the Als at home. ​

Join me and the entire Calgary Stampeders broadcast crew as the Stamps take on the Als on Saturday, Aug. 17. Pregame show gets underway at 3:30 p.m. with kick-off at 5 p.m. on the radio home of the Calgary Stampeders — 770 CHQR.