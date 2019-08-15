B.C. Transit bus involved in collision in Chilliwack, RCMP investigating

A B.C. Transit bus was involved in a collision with a third-party vehicle in Chilliwack Thursday afternoon.

It happened near Yale Road and Parr Road and delayed traffic in the area for a few hours.

It’s unclear as of yet if there were any injuries.

A B.C. Transit spokesperson confirmed in an email that the bus involved is associated with the company.

“We take safety very seriously, and will support the police investigation and will conduct our own internal investigation into the incident as well,” reads the statement emailed to Global News.

Chilliwack RCMP Cpl. Mike Rail confirmed that police are investigating.

More to come…

