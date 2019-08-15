WestJet Encore flight hits flock of geese while about to land in Penticton

A WestJet flight struck a flock of geese in the Okanagan earlier this week.

The incident took place Tuesday evening and involved WestJet Encore 3267.

The Q400 aircraft was about to land at Penticton Regional Airport when it collided with several of the large birds.

WestJet told Global News on Thursday that the crew reported multiple bird strikes just prior to touchdown. The plane, however, was able to land safely, and it taxied to the terminal, where the passengers were offloaded.

WestJet said the plane was grounded for maintenance. On Thursday, crews could be seen repairing the plane on the airport’s tarmac.

Witnesses told Global News that the plane’s wings, engines and propellers were hit.

One Wednesday morning flight was cancelled because of the incident.

The plane is expected to be returned to service sometime Thursday evening.