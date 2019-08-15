San Jose Shark player hosts third annual charity casino in London to support concussion research

A San Jose Shark is making his way to Centennial Hall Thursday night to raise money and awareness for a serious but rather common hockey injury.

Logan Couture, number 39 for the San Jose NHL team is hosting his third-annual “All-in for Brain Research” charity casino fundraising on August 15, with all proceeds supporting concussion awareness.

Couture chatted with 980 CFPL’s Mike Stubbs on London Live, and says he hopes supporting concussion research will alleviate the mystery behind the injury that can take serious tolls on hockey players and their families.

“I’ve seen up close what can happen to players going through [a concussion],” Couture said. “You don’t know, it’s a big mystery.

“[I’m] trying to put money towards research and helping younger kids and their parents to really learn about head injuries and trying to prevent and recovery from [concussions].”

The 30-year-old hockey player says he’s suffered his share of concussions as well, even as a younger player before the NHL days.

But he says it’s best to avoid bad thoughts, and not worry about injuries before a big game.

“No, you can’t think about injuries,” he said. “If you go into games thinking that you’re probably getting hurt, that’s when it happens. Unfortunately, injuries happen pretty often.”

“We’re lucky we have some tremendous doctors, and our trainers know what they’re doing, so I’m more worried about the younger kids that don’t have the same resources that we have in the NHL.”

Those attending the blacktie-optional charity casino can look forward to meeting some of their favourite NHL stars, as well as music, dancing, and food.

All casino games are cash-free and are only for fun.

Couture tells 980 CFPL that he has a “big announcement” to make, and that he’s very excited to do this again tonight.

— With files from Mike Stubbs