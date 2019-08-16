Bath Road pothole wreaks havoc on Kingston drivers

Kingston driver Liz Brown will be filing for compensation from the city after hitting a pothole in the westbound lanes of Bath Road, leaving her with more than $300 in damages.

“The sun was in my eyes and it was dusk when I saw it about 30 feet ahead of me,” she said. “I couldn’t move or slow down because of traffic around me, so I just had to brace for impact.”

She says the pothole, which has since been filled by Kingston Public Works, was deeper than most, which is why the two tires and rims that hit it will need replacing.

“It was pretty big,” she said. “(When I hit it) I thought, ‘This has to have caused some damage,’ and then as I drove further on I could hear the air escaping from my front tire.”

Brown took her car to Canadian Tire on Gardiners Road, where staff at the service centre said at least four other people had damaged vehicles because of the same pothole.

Brown says she was told that some drivers weren’t as lucky as she was and had to have their vehicle towed away.

“It could have been much worse for me, but it doesn’t look like it affected my alignment or steering,” said Brown.

Bill Linnen, the director of Kingston Public Works, says daily pothole patrols of Kingston’s roads take place and that potholes are filled daily.

“Potholes are always on the forefront, they’re all over the place and do develop quickly or overnight,” Linnen said. “Patrolling roads on a routine basis is important, but we also appreciate when residents call in a pothole concern.”

The pothole in question was filled Friday night after someone reported it to Kingston police.