Emergency water shut off affecting portion of Boucherie Centre in West Kelowna

An emergency water shut off is affecting some Boucherie Centre residents, the City of West Kelowna said on Thursday.

The shut off is due to an emergency valve replacement that is related to improvements on Ross Road.

The city said residents living on Applegreen Court, Hewl Road and portions of Ponderosa Road will experience water service disruptions on Thursday.

READ MORE: Boil water notice issued in West Kelowna

The city added it is working with the contractor to fix the issue as soon as possible.

In related news, the city noted that the boil water notice it issued on Wednesday is still in effect.

The boil water notice was issued due to a separate emergency valve replacement because of a watermain tie-in complication.

The complication stemmed from construction of a sidewalk along Ross Road, between Brentwood Road and Riffington Place.