Traffic
August 15, 2019 3:21 pm
Updated: August 15, 2019 4:31 pm

Victoria Ave flooded north of Regina’s General Hospital

By Staff Global News

Vehicles drive through a flood on Victoria Avenue in Regina on Aug. 15, 2019.

Dave Parsons / Global News
A A

Water flooded Victoria Avenue, 13th Avenue and other nearby roads just north of Regina’s General Hospital on Thursday afternoon following a water main break.

City crews were on the scene over the noon hour as water appeared to be draining from the area. According to the city, 13th Avenue between St. John Street and Ottawa Street will be closed for one day as crews work to repair the issues.

Officials added the the General Hospital still has running water, and their main priority is ensuring the quality of water and resident safety.

A man works to clear a drain on Victoria Avenue in Regina on Aug. 15, 2019.

Dave Parsons/Global News

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Regina
Flood
Flooding
Regina Flooding
Regina Flooding 2019
Regina Flooding August 2019
regina traffic
Victoria Avenue

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.