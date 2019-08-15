Victoria Ave flooded north of Regina’s General Hospital

Water flooded Victoria Avenue, 13th Avenue and other nearby roads just north of Regina’s General Hospital on Thursday afternoon following a water main break.

City crews were on the scene over the noon hour as water appeared to be draining from the area. According to the city, 13th Avenue between St. John Street and Ottawa Street will be closed for one day as crews work to repair the issues.

Officials added the the General Hospital still has running water, and their main priority is ensuring the quality of water and resident safety.