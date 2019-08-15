Compact track loader reportedly stolen from Lindsay-area dealership

Police in Lindsay are investigating the reported theft of a compact track loader from a dealership in Lindsay on the weekend.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says that sometime between Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. and the morning of Aug. 12, a suspect was able to start the track loader and drive it a short distance from the location of a business southeast of Lindsay.

Investigators believe the tractor may have been loaded onto a truck or trailer and driven away from the area.

The orange tractor is an SVL65-Kubota compact track loader, a new model announced by the company earlier this year.

