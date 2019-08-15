Manitoba New Democrats promise more care-home beds for seniors if elected

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew said he would increase the number of personal care home spots for seniors if elected premier Sept. 10.

Kinew made the announcement in front of Winnipeg’s Transcona-area Park Manor, which he says would get an 80-bed expansion at a cost of $21.3 million.

He said an NDP government would also add more care-home beds in communities across the province.

Kinew said Progressive Conservative Leader Brian Pallister promised to do the same thing during the last election campaign.

Pallister stood outside the same Park Manor in 2016 and pledged to fund more seniors’ beds.

Kinew says Pallister didn’t follow through after the party was elected and he became premier.

