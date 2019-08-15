‘Trolls’ petition to rename Trump Tower street after Obama

More than a quarter of a million people have signed a petition to rename part of New York City’s iconic Fifth Avenue in honour of one president — and in spite of another.

The petition calls for New York City’s mayor to rename a stretch of Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets “President Barack H. Obama Avenue.”

That one-block stretch of road happens to be home to current U.S. President Donald Trump‘s signature real estate building, Trump Tower.

If the petition succeeds, Trump Tower’s new address would be 725 President Barack H. Obama Ave., New York, N.Y.

Organizer Elizabeth Rowin says she was inspired to launch the petition after reading the idea on Twitter in December.

“It was hilarious,” Rowin told CNN. “I thought it was a fun way to troll the master troll.”

The petition had more than 294,000 signatures on Thursday afternoon.

Many people who signed the petition left comments praising Obama and disparaging Trump, who succeeded him.

The petition calls for New York City to follow the example set by Los Angeles, where a stretch of highway was recently renamed after Obama.

However, the petition is unlikely to pass under New York’s current regulations for street names.

“Prospective honorees must be deceased,” the city’s guidelines say.

That means Obama supporters hoping to win this battle will have to endure a much greater loss before they can get their way.