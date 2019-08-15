2 charged after roofing shingles found dumped on Cobourg-area farm: OPP

Two men face charges after piles of roofing shingles were found discarded on a farmer’s field in Alnwick-Haldimand Township on Monday.

Northumberland OPP launched an investigation after the owner of farmland on Brookside Road discovered shingles were dumped in his soybean field in Alnwick/Haldimand Township, about eight kilometres east of the town of Cobourg.

OPP say a witness on Monday reported seeing a pickup truck towing a tandem-axle trailer exiting the driveway that led to the field around 11:30 a.m. The witness contacted the farm owner, who later discovered the shingles.

The investigation led to the arrest of two men.

Danny Vitali, 40, of Cobourg and Justin Kenneth Todd Young, 30, of Hamilton Township were both charged with mischief under $5,000.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Sept. 25.

OPP say the provincial Ministry of the Environment has been contacted and is also investigating the incident.

