Edmonton Prospects make proposal for RE/MAX Field and area

The Edmonton Prospects organization made a pitch to the city council on Thursday on its vision for RE/MAX Field and the surrounding area.

The team was meeting with the city on Thursday morning to discuss its proposal.

The franchise’s plan would transform the area by adding a microbrewery, restaurants, a public market, a field house, a parking garage for about 700 vehicles and access to the gondola if that project gets off the ground.

It’s a four-phase approach, with phase one focused solely on the ballpark.

“We want to redo this turf, we want a new LED scoreboard, a digital video board, we’ve got some new lights we’d like to do, and we’d like to basically turn Home Plate Lounge into a year-round facility,” Edmonton Prospects managing partner Patrick Cassidy said.

“The neighbourhood wants it, and we think it would be a great asset for this facility.”

Phase one would come at a cost of about $1.6 million, with the other three phases costing upwards of $40 million.

If accepted, renovations to RE/MAX Field would begin as soon as possible.

No timelines were provided for the other three phases.

Another group is expected to field its own proposal, which could include moving a Rookie League team from the United States that would be affiliated with Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Angels.

