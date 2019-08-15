Quebec announces temporary safety measures after Highway 440 crash

Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel is implementing a series of short-term safety measures after four people were killed in a fiery, multi-vehicle crash on a Laval highway.

The measures, which were announced on Thursday, will be put in place at the intersection of highways 440 and 15.

As part of the plan, there will be an increased Sûreté du Québec (SQ) patrol and photo radar in the area.

The transport ministry will also extend white solid lines on Highway 440 by up to 25 metres to prevent collisions.

In the coming weeks, new traffic signs will also be installed about 2.5 kilometres from the intersection.

Bonnardel says the measures were decided upon after experts from his department looked at the area — one of the busiest traffic spots in Quebec, with nearly 300,000 vehicles using the two highways daily.

“We will secure the safety of drivers,” said Bonnardel.

Four people were killed and 15 were injured in the collision last week in Laval. The crash involved at least two trucks and seven other vehicles.

Police said a truck struck a car on the highway, which then led to a nine-vehicle pileup.

Police have identified the victims of the Aug. 5 crash as Sylvain Pouliot, 55, of Terrebonne; Robert Tanguay Laplante, 26, of Laval; and Gilles Marsolais, 54, and Michele Bernier, 48, a couple from Montreal.

An investigation is underway. The SQ has asked anyone with information to contact them at 1-800-659-4264.

