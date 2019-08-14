Residents of Toronto’s 650 Parliament St. apartment unable to return until autumn

Nearly a year after a fire that displaced around 1,500 residents of a St. James Town apartment building, residents are going to have to wait until early fall at the earliest before they can return home.

A fire broke out at 650 Parliament Street last August, devastating the building’s electrical system. Residents of the building have faced repeated delays for their return.

A spokesperson for Wellesley Parliament Square Management said during an update on Wednesday that the company has spent about $60 million on repairs.

Danny Roth said it will likely be November before people can return. He said about 65 per cent of the required work has been completed and the bulk of the repairs are now mostly cosmetic.

However, Roth cautioned that when the all-clear is finally given by the City of Toronto, residents won’t be able to move in right away.

He said due to the size of the building, it could take weeks for the property managers to allow the orderly return to the building.