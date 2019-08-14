Teen charged with first-degree murder in High Level shooting death

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in High Level, Alta., last week.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, the RCMP said an autopsy has confirmed that the person killed was a victim of homicide. They also identified him as Nathan Kim.

On Aug. 9 at about 2:30 p.m., Mounties were called by paramedics who were helping a shooting victim.

“The male victim was located in an alley near 105 Avenue and 98 Street, near the Maple Ridge Suites,” the RCMP said.

Jesse Beckles of High Level is charged with first-degree murder in connection with Kim’s death. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in High Level Provincial Court on Aug. 26.

“Police continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone who had recent contact with Jesse Beckles or Nathan Kim to contact High Level RCMP at 780-926-2226,” police said.

High Level is located about 750 kilometres north of Edmonton.

