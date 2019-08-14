Preliminary hearing looming for accused Penticton shooter

A preliminary hearing for accused murderer John Brittain should be set sometime soon.

Brittain is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder after a quadruple homicide in Penticton on April 15.

On Wednesday, Crown counsel and counsel for Brittain appeared in Penticton court to establish a preliminary hearing.

The date has yet to be set, but it appears the hearing will require five days.

The proceeding was quick, taking approximately seven minutes.

Brittain, who is in custody, did not appear in court.

The preliminary hearing will be under a publication ban.

The victims — Rudi Winter, Barry and Susan Wonch, and Darlene Knippelberg — were all neighbours of Kathy Brittain in Penticton.

A no-contact order between Brittain and Kathy Brittain was reissued. The order was originally requested by Crown counsel in late May.

