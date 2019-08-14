Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of southern Alberta
A number of areas in southern Alberta were issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Wednesday afternoon.
“Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to toonie-sized hail and heavy rain,” Environment Canada said on its website shortly after 2:30 p.m.
A number of areas in southern Alberta were also under a severe thunderstorm watch shortly before 3 p.m.
