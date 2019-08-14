Stolen bear carving from storefront in Apsley recovered: OPP
OPP Central Region say bear chainsaw carving reported stolen from a storefront in North Kawartha Township late last month has been recovered.
On Aug. 2, Peterborough County OPP investigated the reported theft of a bear chainsaw carving from Woody’s Uniquely North K store on Burleigh Street in Apsley, about 63 kilometres north of Peterborough.
“We are a small, not-for-profit business that donates profits back to the community, so this hurts,” the business stated on its Facebook page following the disappearance of the carving.
OPP say video surveillance indicated two suspects removed the carving around 8:25 p.m. on July 31. The value of the theft was $500.
On Wednesday afternoon, OPP Central stated the carving had been located and safely returned by Peterborough County OPP officers.
“Store owner was ecstatic,” OPP tweeted.
No word yet from OPP on where the carving was located or if any charges are pending.
More to come.
