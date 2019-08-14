Napanee trapshooter Liam Swart aims to someday be in the Olympics

The Napanee District Rod and Gun Club is home to the Ontario and Canadian Junior Trapshooting champion.

Liam Swart captured both titles this summer during competitions in St.Thomas and Hamilton.

“I was in shock,” said the 16-year-old from Napanee.

“When I realized I had won I didn’t know what to do,” continued Swart, who also trains and shoots out of the Quinte Trap Club in Belleville.

“They were tense events. I won by just one target, it was that close. I have to admit that I started to cry and needed a hug from my dad.”

Swart, who took the sport up just 18 months ago, has enjoyed tremendous success in a short period of time.

“I was always big into hunting. I started with a .22 rifle and worked my way up to a bow. I love shooting so the opportunity of hitting flying targets was an awesome thing to do.”

Swart admits that trapshooting isn’t as easy as he makes it look. The clay pigeons travel at a speed of 67 km/h.

“You need to have a keen eye, that’s for sure,” continued the talented young shooter.

Swart says it’s a mental sport as well and that’s something he needs to get better at.

“Sometimes I’m too hard on myself because I don’t like to miss,” Swart said. “I get frustrated very easily. That’s something I can work on over time. Trapshooting is a competitive sport and one miss can mean the difference in winning and losing a tournament.”

With trapshooting being an Olympic sport, Swart hopes to one day represent Canada on the international stage.

Next year he plans to defend his provincial and Canadian titles as well as take a shot at the United States junior championships in Sparta, Illinois.