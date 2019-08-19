Sophie and Squire’s wild ride at the PNE: We want your ideas

It’s become a messy, annual tradition at the PNE.

Anchors Sophie Lui and Squire Barnes will once again brave one of the fair’s wild rides while simultaneously trying to eat some of its famous foods.

READ MORE: Global BC photos at the PNE 2018

Two years ago, Squire did his best to eat chili while Sophie had a crack at putting on her makeup.

Last year, they tried to eat a foot-long hot dog wrapped in bacon and topped with macaroni and cheese while on the “Breakdance” ride.

WATCH: Squire and Sophie take a wild ride at Playland, 2017

The whole thing was documented from multiple angles with GoPro cameras.

What will they do this year? Part of that answer will be up to you. We are asking viewers to submit their ideas of what Sophie and Squire should do while on one of the PNE’s rides.

Fill out the form below with your suggestions. There will be thrills. There will be chills. And there will definitely be spills.