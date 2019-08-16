Bob Layton: The never-ending mystery of why the B.C. murders happened

So, Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky died by suicide.

The bigger question is whether they killed three people in B.C. Ballistics will help determine that but it will not likely mean closure for the families of the victims. There are too many unanswered questions.

Questions like:

It’s our job to give you the five Ws, the first of which is “who.” The last W is the one you probably want to know most and that’s “why” it happened.

The sad truth is, we may never know the answer.

Let me know what you think.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the Canadian Suicide Prevention Service (CSPS), available 24/7, at 1-833-456-4566. For more information on suicide and to find help nearest you, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.