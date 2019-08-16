Bob Layton: The never-ending mystery of why the B.C. murders happened
So, Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky died by suicide.
The bigger question is whether they killed three people in B.C. Ballistics will help determine that but it will not likely mean closure for the families of the victims. There are too many unanswered questions.
Questions like:
- If they are guilty, what set them on the path to make murder?
- Were they somehow radicalized?
- Did it start out as a miserable childhood?
- Some may want to blame violent video games or movies or the messages in some types of music.
- Were they on drugs?
- They were thinking well enough to burn what may be evidence and then stay out of sight.
- Were they inspired by mass shootings and the desire for that notoriety?
- Some will blame the media, for naming past killers and supposedly glamorizing what they did.
It’s our job to give you the five Ws, the first of which is “who.” The last W is the one you probably want to know most and that’s “why” it happened.
The sad truth is, we may never know the answer.
Let me know what you think.
Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the Canadian Suicide Prevention Service (CSPS), available 24/7, at 1-833-456-4566. For more information on suicide and to find help nearest you, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.
