Commentary
August 16, 2019 12:00 pm

Bob Layton: The never-ending mystery of why the B.C. murders happened

By News Director  630CHED

Bryer Schmegelsky, left, and Kam McLeod are seen in this undated combination handout photo provided by the RCMP. RCMP say two British Columbia teenagers who were first thought to be missing are now considered suspects in the deaths of three people in northern B.C.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP
So, Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky died by suicide.

The bigger question is whether they killed three people in B.C. Ballistics will help determine that but it will not likely mean closure for the families of the victims. There are too many unanswered questions.

Questions like:

It’s our job to give you the five Ws, the first of which is “who.” The last W is the one you probably want to know most and that’s “why” it happened.

The sad truth is, we may never know the answer.

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.

 

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the Canadian Suicide Prevention Service (CSPS), available 24/7, at 1-833-456-4566. For more information on suicide and to find help nearest you, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

