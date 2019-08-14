London humane society in urgent need of pet food for furry friends

A local animal shelter is asking for the community’s help in providing food for London’s furry pals.

Humane Society London and Middlesex (HSLM) is in urgent need of wet and dry puppy, kitten, adult dog and adult cat food from three specific brands: Royal Canin, Hill’s and Purina Pro Plan/One.

HSLM executive director Steve Ryall told Global News Radio 980 CFPL the shelter requests pet food from just three brands because “what that allows us to do is feed consistency so when a pet comes into the shelter, it’s eating the same foods here… it’s beneficial for the animals.”

Those interested in helping out can purchase food from Ren’s Pets Depot, Southwest Pet, Pet Valu and PetSmart in London.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter on Clarke Road, or donors can order food through the organization’s Amazon wish list.

Ryall says opening Amazon packages “almost [feels like] Christmas… It’s always fun to open them because we never know what’s inside.”

HSLM cares for an average of 200 to 250 pets.

— With files from Jess Brady