Crime
August 14, 2019 1:29 pm

Police investigating report of indecent act in Cookstown, Ont.

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

South Simcoe police are investigating the alleged incident, which took place on the Trans Canada Trail.

South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter
A A

South Simcoe police are investigating a report of an indecent act that allegedly took place on the Trans Canada Trail in Cookstown, Ont., on Sunday afternoon.

A woman was reportedly riding her bike on the trail at around 4 p.m. when she encountered a man committing an indecent act, police say.

READ MORE: Police searching for missing 34-year-old Bradford man

According to officers, the woman was not injured as a result of the incident.

The suspect was wearing a dark shirt and shorts, police say.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the South Simcoe Police Service at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Another CAMH patient goes missing from facility, leading to public safety concerns

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cookstown
Cookstown crime
Cookstown indecent act
Cookstown news
Cookstown Ontario
Cookstown Trans Canada Trail
Crime
South Simcoe Police
South Simcoe Police Service
Trans Canada Trail

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.