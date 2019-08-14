Police investigating report of indecent act in Cookstown, Ont.

South Simcoe police are investigating a report of an indecent act that allegedly took place on the Trans Canada Trail in Cookstown, Ont., on Sunday afternoon.
A woman was reportedly riding her bike on the trail at around 4 p.m. when she encountered a man committing an indecent act, police say.
According to officers, the woman was not injured as a result of the incident.
The suspect was wearing a dark shirt and shorts, police say.
Officers say anyone with information can contact the South Simcoe Police Service at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
