Bob Layton: The gravity of red tape

As the Alberta’s UCP government keeps another election promise, you’ll now be able to put your vehicle’s pink slip proof of insurance coverage on your cell phone.

People who still have their original flip phones may wonder if it’s another example of the government not being inclusive, but I digress.

The paperless proof of insurance is another step in the Kenney government’s promise to eliminate red tape.

It’s interesting that business mogul Richard Branson says red tape often gets in his way and that’s why he carries scissors, just like Premier Jason Kenney did when he used scissors to horizontally cut red tape to highlight the Red Tape Reduction Act, under associate minister Grant Hunter.

I hope he can take this further — like maybe putting your Alberta Personal Health Care card on your phone. Would your driver’s licence work? I’ve got too many cards in my wallet.

Let’s keep the promise to cut down the mountain of paperwork needed for everything from small businesses to big provincial projects. Couldn’t tax forms be simpler?

Wernher von Braun said, “To conquer the universe you’d have to solve two problems: gravity and red tape.”

He was sure we could master gravity.

Let’s see if Grant Hunter can handle the rest.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.