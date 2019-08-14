Winnipeg firefighters tackle heavy smoke as strip mall restaurant burns

Winnipeg firefighters tackled an early-morning blaze Wednesday at a McLeod Avenue restaurant.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said the fire was in a commercial strip mall in the 800 block of McLeod. Crews had to battle through heavy smoke before getting the fire under control just before 6 a.m.

The restaurant suffered significant fire, smoke and water damage, and a neighbouring unit was also affected by water damage.

No one was in the building at the time, WFPS said, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No damage estimates are currently available.

