Driver hits cruiser, hops curb while trying to flee from officers: Hamilton police

A 33-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly hit a police car and hopped a downtown curb while trying to escape officers, police say.

According to Hamilton police, officers were investigating a “suspicious vehicle” in the area of Barton Street East and Smith Street at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a man kept exiting and entering a parked blue Ford Fusion to talk with people who officers believed were loitering in the area.

After running the car’s licence plate, officers reportedly learned it was not authorized for the vehicle.

When officers approached the driver, police say he attempted to flee, allegedly hitting a police cruiser and mounting a sidewalk as he attempted to drive away.

The driver was arrested at the scene, and a search of the vehicle reportedly turned up a dagger and a fillet knife.

Investigators also say the suspect is a disqualified driver with several prohibitions.

The man, of no fixed address, is facing multiple charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, disobeying court orders and possession of dangerous weapons.

