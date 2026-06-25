Police charge Toronto massage therapist with sexual assault

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Police in Toronto say they’ve arrested a 52-year-old massage therapist and charged him with sexual assault.

According to police, an incident of sexual assault was reported near Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue on June 20.

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The man worked in the area as a registered massage therapist and is accused of sexually assaulting someone when they attended a session with him.

Investigators said they are looking into whether there are more potential victims.