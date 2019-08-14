Alberta Open Farm Days to feature its own craft beer this year

A province-wide, two-day event that allows Albertans to experience life on a farm and learn more about where their food comes from will feature its own craft beer this year.

In an effort to showcase local ingredients like malt barley, hops and different berries, Alberta Open Farm Days reached out to a number of craft breweries in the province to see if they would collaborate on a special Open Farm Days ale.

On Tuesday, the provincial government announced that Troubled Monk Brewing, Apex Predator Brewing, Lakeland Brewing Company, Blindman Brewing, Township 24 Brewery and Red Bison Brewery have come up with the Alberta Open Farm Days Haskollab Berry Cream Ale to mark the event.

The ale is now available at participating breweries and select restaurants, according to the government.

The beer was brewed at Troubled Monk on July 10.

Alberta Open Farm Days takes place on Saturday and Sunday and will see Albertans be given the opportunity to visit dozens of open house farms to tour them and buy local agricultural products directly from their source.

“Open Farm Days is a fantastic event that gives Albertans a chance to get to know neighbours and learn where our food comes from,” Tanya Fir, minister of economic development, trade and tourism, said in a statement. “It’s also a great way to buy local and support our rural economy and agriculture sector, with fun events for the whole family.”

Among the activities planned are corn mazes, hayrides and mini-golf. Admission to farms is free but some activities are not and may only accept cash.

Since Open Farm Days first began in 2013, 484 farms have taken part in the initiative and seen 82,000 visits, according to the Alberta government.

“Alberta has some of the world’s best farmers, food producers and processors,” Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, said in a statement. “Now is a great time to step up and show support for Alberta’s agriculture industry.

“I encourage Albertans to buy local food, meet a farmer in their community and get to know the people who put food on their tables.”

For more information on Alberta Open Farm Days, click here.