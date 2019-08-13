Liberals nominate Taleeb Noormohamed to take on Jody Wilson-Raybould in Vancouver-Granville

The Liberals are hoping to hold on to the riding of Vancouver-Granville and they are betting on Taleeb Noormohamed to do it.

Noormohamed was officially acclaimed as the party’s candidate on Tuesday night for the upcoming federal election.

“I am honoured to have earned the trust of local Liberals in Vancouver-Granville and am ready to work with Justin Trudeau to create good new jobs and strengthen our middle class right here in our community,” Noormohamed said.

“I look forward to working hard to earn the support of families throughout Vancouver-Granville, one conversation at a time.”

The Liberals originally nominated Jody Wilson-Raybould to run in the riding. But after she raised concerns over Justin Trudeau’s leadership, she was thrown out of the party and was told she couldn’t run again. The former justice minister announced earlier this year her plans to run for re-election as an Independent in Vancouver-Granville.

“My message is the same. It has remained since I was honoured to be elected in 2015. I am continuing to be committed to serve as a hard-working member of parliament with an independent voice,” Wilson-Raybould said.

“I never expected to be in the position I am right now. I am proud to be an Independent member of parliament. I don’t really see it as an advantage or a disadvantage. It is just what it is.”

Noormohamed is no political rookie. He dropped out of the race to be Vision Vancouver’s candidate in the 2018 municipal election and in 2011, he ran for the federal Liberals in North Vancouver, losing to Conservative Andrew Saxton.

The Conservatives have nominated Zach Segal, who works in public affairs at the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation in Vancouver, as the party’s candidate. Yvonne Hanson is running for the NDP.

Both Wilson-Raybould and Noormohamed point to climate change, affordability and transportation as key issues in the riding. When asked directly about Wilson-Raybould and what he would tell voters about why she is not running for the party, Noormohamed pivoted to attack Conservative leader Andrew Scheer.

“What I will be focused on is the needs of the folks in this riding — really looking carefully at the issues folks here are concerned about,” Noormohamed said.

“What I want to make sure is we tell the voters here that really there is a stark choice of the right-wing, neoconservative agenda of Andrew Scheer and the vision that Justin Trudeau and the Liberals have for this country.”

Although Noormohamed has the Liberal team around him, many of the people who helped get Wilson-Raybould elected are working for her again. This experience in the community could serve as an advantage.

“I have an incredible team that has been in place with me since before the last election, an incredible team of volunteers, and we are going to continue and knock on doors and engage with voters,” Wilson-Raybould said.