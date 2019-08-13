MacBook Pro
Certain MacBook Pro models banned from U.S. flights amid battery fire risks

By Debroop Roy and David Shepardson Reuters

A Touch Bar on a MacBook Pro computer shown in a demo room, following the announcement of new products at the Apple Headquarters in Cupertino, California, USA, 27 October 2016.

EPA/TONY AVELAR via AP
U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has banned certain models of Apple Inc‘s MacBook Pro laptops on flights, after the company recalled select units which had batteries posing fire risks.

“The FAA is aware of the recalled batteries that are used in some Apple MacBook Pro laptops,” the agency’s spokesman said in an emailed statement on Monday, adding that the agency has “alerted airlines about the recall.”

WATCH: June 3 — Apple takes aim at privacy concerns with rivals Facebook, Google, says it’s discontinuing iTunes

Apple said in June it would recall a limited number of 15-inch MacBook Pro units as their batteries were susceptible to overheating. The units were sold between September 2015 and February 2017.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

READ MORE: Apple bringing new Mac Pro assembly to China instead of U.S. — report

