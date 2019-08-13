Saskatchewan Health Authority looking to launch ‘whistleblower hotline’

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has put out a tender looking for proposals to help them put together what they’re calling a “whistleblower hotline.”

The request for proposals was published on the SaskTenders website Aug. 12 and closes on Aug. 30.

In the tender, the SHA says they are looking for a hotline service where people can anonymously report instances where “employees and others are suspected of violating SHA policies, codes of conduct, or legal requirements.”

NDP caucus chair Carla Beck is critical of the idea, saying front-line staff have had to “paper-over” issues caused by underfunding, short staffing and increasing demand for healthcare services.

“Here’s insult to injury, now with a phone in line to rat out front-line workers. I’m sure that’s not going to do much for morale in healthcare, but it also isn’t going to do anything to improve the quality of care,” Beck said.

“I think they need to rethink this and need to get back to listening to those front-line workers and understanding what some of their challenges are, and how the ministry can support them in the work they need to do.”

The tenders says the SHA will negotiate a timeline for establishing the whistleblower hotline once a successful proposal is chosen.

Global News has reached out to the SHA for comment.