August 14, 2019 1:16 pm
Updated: August 14, 2019 1:17 pm

Saskatchewan weather outlook: cool down with showers on the way

Global News

Instability swings back into Saskatchewan on Thursday with a few systems passing by to the north.

Cool down with rain before another warm-up.

Wednesday

Temperatures snuck into low double digits on Wednesday morning with morning mist and some clouds in the Saskatoon area to start the day and some sunshine in Regina.

Partly cloudy conditions stick around Regina into the afternoon with increasing sunshine in Saskatoon as the mercury makes a return to the mid-20s in both cities during the day.

Wednesday night

Mostly clear skies linger into Wednesday evening as conditions cool back into low double digits overnight.

Thursday

After some sunshine Thursday morning, clouds roll back in with the next system pushing into the north.

There is a chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm late in the day after temperatures climb into the mid-20s.

There is a chance of a shower and risk of a thunderstorm on Thursday afternoon in Saskatoon and Regina.

Friday

The system pushing into the north brings in bands of rain on Friday that will sweep through central and southern Saskatchewan.

As a result, daytime highs will suppressed into the high teens or low 20s as a breezy northwesterly wind kicks in with gusts upwards of 50 km/h at times.

The next low pressure system brings in clouds and a good chance of showers during the day on Friday.

Weekend outlook

Skies clear back out on Saturday with a mostly sunny Sunday on the way as daytime highs recover from the low 20s on Saturday to the mid-20s Sunday.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for August 14 was taken near Riverhurst by Ian Robertson:

Ian Robertson / Viewer Submitted

The Saskatchewan weather outlook is your source for the province’s most accurate forecast and is your one-stop-shop for all things weather with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

