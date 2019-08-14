Saskatchewan weather outlook: cool down with showers on the way

Cool down with rain before another warm-up.

Weather forecast

Wednesday

Temperatures snuck into low double digits on Wednesday morning with morning mist and some clouds in the Saskatoon area to start the day and some sunshine in Regina.

10am temps are already into the 20s in Regina & Yorkton while Saskatoon & Prince Albert lag behind in the teens https://t.co/uc8hbR4Wer #yqr #ypa #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/RJdfivQQnh — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) August 14, 2019

In the first 12 days of the month, Regina has seen almost twice the normal amount of rain the city would see in August! https://t.co/uc8hbR4Wer #yqr #Sask #skstorm @GlobalRegina pic.twitter.com/rm6G5Kh0WB — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) August 13, 2019

Partly cloudy conditions stick around Regina into the afternoon with increasing sunshine in Saskatoon as the mercury makes a return to the mid-20s in both cities during the day.

Wednesday night

Mostly clear skies linger into Wednesday evening as conditions cool back into low double digits overnight.

Thursday

After some sunshine Thursday morning, clouds roll back in with the next system pushing into the north.

There is a chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm late in the day after temperatures climb into the mid-20s.

Friday

The system pushing into the north brings in bands of rain on Friday that will sweep through central and southern Saskatchewan.

As a result, daytime highs will suppressed into the high teens or low 20s as a breezy northwesterly wind kicks in with gusts upwards of 50 km/h at times.

Weekend outlook

Skies clear back out on Saturday with a mostly sunny Sunday on the way as daytime highs recover from the low 20s on Saturday to the mid-20s Sunday.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for August 14 was taken near Riverhurst by Ian Robertson:

