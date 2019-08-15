Scott Thompson: It’s not about left and right, it’s about fringe groups creating anarchy

With the commotion centred around the ongoing hate-fuelled protests at Hamilton’s city hall forecourt, have these groups’ messages — the reason for them being there — been lost in the sauce?

It seems the latest trend, for some, is to hang out at city hall every single weekend and protest.

Great. The purpose of the recently refurbished city hall outdoor forecourt was to have an area for citizens to gather and celebrate the city, both positive and negative, I guess.

Hence the fabulous new “Hamilton” sign.

But lately, there seems to be more negativity associated with the court than anything remotely positive, other than last week’s gathering attempting to outnumber the haters with lovers.

My question is this: do these extreme protesters represent the majority of the people they claim to represent?

I say no.

The group of extreme left wing anarchists that beat up Locke Street last year are often standing toe-to-toe at these protests, fighting against the right-wing extremists who spew hate about immigrants and the LGBTQ2 community.

What we must remember is these extreme fringe groups represent neither the majority of Hamiltonians nor the people they claim to represent.

Instead, they are simply riding on the coattails of these causes to generate hate and divisiveness.

These are small outside groups, using others to create a divisive distraction and promote their hate-filled messages.

Don’t fall for it.

Of course, we must always strive to be better and bridge gaps in society.

But this not about a progressive dialogue that helps a cause. This is about hate and destruction of inclusivity leading to anarchy.

In the end, these hate-filled protests are not about marginalized communities.

It’s not about left vs. right.

It’s not about love vs. hate or peace vs. war.

It’s about the anarchists vs. the yellow vests.

It’s about two extreme groups who have hijacked a cause and the city for their own agenda — extremism.

And they should be dealt with swiftly and accordingly.

​In the end, the messages are overshadowed by the anarchy.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.​​​​​​