Cannabis
August 13, 2019 4:51 pm

Licence renewal fee for Saskatoon cannabis shops may be lowered $9.5K

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The fee to renew a business licence for a Saskatoon cannabis retail store currently sits at $10,000.

File / Global News
A A

The fee to renew a business licence for Saskatoon cannabis retail stores may be going down substantially.

The initial licence to open a pot shop in the city is $20,000. That won’t change, but what could change is the $10,000 fee to renew the licence annually.

READ MORE: Aurora Cannabis investing in Saskatoon research centre

A committee took a step forward this week in lowering the fee.

“Last year when cannabis became legal, city council, not unanimously, a 6-5 vote, voted to have business licences at $20,000 and then a $10,000 renewal fee,” Ward 3 Coun. Ann Iwanchuk said.

“The committee (on Monday) approved a $500 renewal fee as opposed to the $10,000.”

WATCH (July 17, 2019): Optimism grows despite gap in legal and illegal pot prices

A standard business licence in Saskatoon is $125, and the renewal fee is $85.

Iwanchuk wants the annual renewal fee to be even lower than what is being proposed for cannabis retail stores.

“I’m advocating for an $85 renewal fee which is the same as liquor establishments in the city. I don’t think there’s any … rationale that should make this one particular business pay a higher fee than every other business in the city,” she said.

“We’ll be talking about that again at council, but at least it’s down from $10,000 to $500, providing it’s approved at council.”

The next city council meeting is scheduled to take place on Aug. 26.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ann Iwanchuk
Business
Business licence
Cannabis
cannabis retail stores
City of Saskatoon
Marijuana
Marijuana legalization
renewal
Saskatoon Business
Saskatoon License Appeal Board

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.