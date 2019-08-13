Swim advisories issued for Simcoe, Muskoka beaches

Swim advisories have been issued for beaches in Barrie, Gravenhurst, Innisfil, Midland and Tay Township by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

Centennial Park and Beach, as well as Tyndale Park and Beach in Barrie, are under swim advisories, while Gull Lake Park Beach in Gravenhurst is also under an alert.

Swim advisories have also been issued for Leonard’s Beach in Innisfil, Pete Pettersen Park Beach in Midland and Albert Street Beach in Tay Township.

A swimming advisory is issued when the bacteria levels exceed those considered acceptable by the health unit. When an advisory is in place, warning signs are posted around the beach indicating there may be an increased risk of developing minor irritations and infections if you swim.

If people choose to swim during an advisory, they should avoid dunking their heads or swallowing the water, according to the health unit.

Bacteria counts can vary depending on the conditions, with the most common culprits being rain, wind and waterfowl.

