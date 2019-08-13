Black Coalition of Quebec says profiling class action against Montreal police a ‘victory for justice’

The head of the Black Coalition of Quebec says a class action lawsuit against the City of Montreal is a chance to address what he calls rampant abuse and profiling of the city’s minorities by the police.

Dan Philip said today that a judge’s approval of the lawsuit is a victory not only for the black community but also for justice in Quebec and Canada.

READ MORE: Racial profiling class-action lawsuit against Montreal gets green light

On Aug. 7, a Quebec Superior Court judge authorized a class action against Montreal on behalf of citizens who allege they were unfairly arrested, detained, and racially profiled by the city’s police between mid-August 2017 and Jan 2019.

In his ruling, Justice André Prévost said the class action would address a number of questions, including whether city representatives acted in a discriminatory fashion and violated the rights of the plaintiffs, many of whom allege they were unfairly targeted for arrest or questioning due to their race.

READ MORE: NDG man claims he was wrongfully accused of driving under the influence

Philip says the city is complicit in the abuse of power and racial profiling that occurred because it sided with the police against members of the community.

The coalition currently estimates it will have about 150 people joining the lawsuit, but that number could rise.

WATCH BELOW: NDG man claims he was wrongfully accused of driving under the influence