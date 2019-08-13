Pakistan calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting amid Kashmir lockdown

Pakistan is calling for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, saying India’s decision to strip Kashmir of its autonomy threatens international peace and could lead to ethnic cleansing and genocide in the Muslim-majority region.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi denounced “recent aggressive actions” by India’s Hindu nationalist-led government, saying they “wilfully undermine the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.”

In a letter to the council Tuesday obtained by The Associated Press, Qureshi also accused India of implementing a “racist ideology” aimed at turning Kashmir from a Muslim-majority into a Hindu-majority territory.

Poland holds the council presidency this month and Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said members would discuss the letter.

He said “strained relations between India and Pakistan negatively affect the whole South Asia region.”