Motorcyclist critically injured following collision in Toronto’s north end
Toronto police say a male motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after being struck by another vehicle in the city’s north end.
Officers responded at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to the area of McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East.
Investigators said the motorcyclist was struck at the intersection and received severe, life-threatening injuries.
The victim was taken to a trauma centre on an emergency run, police said.
The investigation remains ongoing.
