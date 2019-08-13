Traffic
August 13, 2019 2:51 pm

Motorcyclist critically injured following collision in Toronto’s north end

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police say a motorcyclist was struck by another vehicle early Tuesday afternoon.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Toronto police say a male motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after being struck by another vehicle in the city’s north end.

Officers responded at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to the area of McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was struck at the intersection and received severe, life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre on an emergency run, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Car crash
McCowan Rd and Steeles Ave
McCowan Road
McCowan Road traffic
Motorcyclist struck
motorocycle crash
Steeles Avenue
Steeles Avenue traffic
Toronto crash
Toronto Police
Toronto police crash
Traffic

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.