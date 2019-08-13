Motorcyclist critically injured following collision in Toronto’s north end

Toronto police say a male motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after being struck by another vehicle in the city’s north end.

Officers responded at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to the area of McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was struck at the intersection and received severe, life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre on an emergency run, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Collision #1534741

Steeles Ave E/McCowan Rd

Update Road Closures:

-McCowan at Alton Towers

-Steeles at Middlefield and MCCowan north of intersection closed

-motorcyclist is being taken to hospital via emergency run ^js — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 13, 2019