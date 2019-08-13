Kelowna RCMP investigating ‘suspicious circumstance’ along Enterprise Way

A section of Enterprise Way in Kelowna was temporarily blocked off on Tuesday morning as police investigated what they called a “suspicious circumstance.”

A business in the area told Global News that traffic is once again flowing.

The area was originally blocked off at 11 a.m., but was reopened at 11:15 a.m.

Police said the road closure along the 2400 block of Enterprise Way was between Leckie Road and Hunter Road.

There are unconfirmed reports a threat was directed at a local business on Enterprise Way.