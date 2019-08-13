Ed Tait’s Five Things: midway point of the season edition

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers finish up the “front nine” of their 2019 CFL regular season schedule against the same opponent they faced in the opener, the BC Lions.

After knocking off the Leos 33-23 back on June 15 in Vancouver, the Bombers have a chance to complete a sweep of their second home-and home-series of the first half after taking two from Ottawa in weeks four and six of the schedule.

680 CJOB’s Broadcast will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with the pregame show from the IG Field Tailgate area.

Bob Irving, Doug Brown, Ed Tait, and the rest of the crew will take a look at all the key matchups, while you hear from a multitude of Bombers and Lions who will be playing in the 7:30 game.

To whet your appetite, we proudly present Ed Tait’s weekly serving of five things you should know about Thursday’s game:

1. The Bombers are at IG Field for their last home game of the summer this Thursday. After this week, Winnipeg won’t be at home again until facing the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Banjo Bowl on Sept. 7.

2. This week will mark the first-ever Intercept Cancer game at IG Field. Fans will be asked during the game to participate in a stadium-wide moment of silence honouring those have courageously fought cancer, which will then be followed by a cheer of support for those currently battling cancer.

Bombers’ wives and partners, as well as volunteers from the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation, will be selling limited-edition autographed white cowbells at each gate. Four cowbells will be left unautographed – the lucky fans who purchase these special blank cowbells will be invited down for a post-game meet and greet with players.

Lawson’s Sales will match cowbell proceeds and donations received up to $20,000, and all funds raised through the Intercept Cancer Game will be donated to CancerCare Manitoba Foundation to support screening programs.

A couple more reasons it’s better to be in attendance Thursday:

– The Treble, a local band, will be performing at halftime

– The new ‘Walby Burger’ will be launched at Red Zone Grill locations behind sections 107 and 130. Get this: the ‘Walby Burger’ includes six burger patties, six chicken tenders, six hot dogs, six pieces of bacon, cheese, pickles, lettuce, fries, onions, tomatoes, and a secret special sauce.

A couple reasons why you should be at IG Field this Thursday: – Record: 6-2 (first in the West)

– Forecast: 26° ☀️

– Intercept Cancer Night!

– The final home game of summer (😥) Sounds like something you wouldn't want to miss!

3. Now on to the football… The Bombers are a perfect 4-0 at home this season and, dating back to last year, are now on a seven-game home unbeaten streak at IG Field. The club record for consecutive home wins, FYI, is 16 and was set over a stretch between October of 1983 and October of 1985.

4. Andrew Harris continues to lead the CFL in rushing. He has 746 yards along the ground – 154 more than Montreal’s William Stanback. Harris also has 45 receptions this year, second only to Hamilton’s Brandon Banks, who has 51.

5. This week’s opponent, the Lions, are on a four-game losing streak. Their last came on Saturday in a 35-34 defeat in Hamilton in which they carried a 15-point lead into the fourth quarter. Winnipeg knocked off the Lions in a season-opening win in Vancouver back on June 15th.

Next: The Bombers are on the road for two straight after this week’s game, visiting Edmonton on Friday, Aug. 23, and then heading to Saskatchewan for the annual Labour Day Classic on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Fans seeking tickets should call 204-784-7448 or visit bluebombers.com/tickets.

