Decision 2019: 680 CJOB broadcasting live from Portage and Main

The election campaign is underway, and 680 CJOB will be broadcasting live from Winnipeg’s most iconic intersection Wednesday to talk Decision 2019 with Winnipeggers.

All of CJOB’s content Wednesday – from The Start to The News – will be broadcast live from the front courtyard at 201 Portage Avenue, right at Portage Avenue and Main Street.

Manitobans are invited to come down to watch the show – which will be livestreamed on this page – and share their opinions on the election in person.

CJOB hosts will be joined by local politicians, election watchers and political thinkers, and those passing by can speak their minds about the election – and possibly have their views broadcast online and on TV – by visiting the “Your Say” booth and speaking up!

