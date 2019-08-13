IN PHOTOS: Violence erupts in Hong Kong’s airport as protesters, police clash

Chaos erupted in Hong Kong’s international airport Tuesday evening after flights were disrupted for a second day and the political crisis in the former British colony deepened.

Here are a few of the most dramatic moments from Tuesday’s protest:

Demonstrators barricade security checks and departure gates

Thousands of black-clad protesters jammed the airport’s terminal Tuesday morning, chanting, singing and waving banners.

Demonstrators wearing masks held signs reading “Hong Kong is no longer safe” and “Don’t trust police!”

Using luggage trolleys and metal barriers, protesters created barricades in front of security check-in points, departure gates and major corridors across the airport.

Protesters seize man believed to be undercover agent

Tensions mounted, however, after demonstrators detained a man they believed to be an undercover police officer.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, witnesses said the man had been beaten and tied to a luggage trolley, unconscious.

Paramedics struggled while attempting to reach the injured man, and police said they intervened to help extricate him from the crowd of demonstrators.

Protesters block police vans

Eventually, after several hours, officials reached the injured man and he was taken to an ambulance.

However, when police returned to their van to leave, protesters had created a barricade blocking the vehicle using luggage trolleys.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the standoff continued until an older man wearing a suit eventually dismantled the barriers and guided the van out.

Chinese state media claims reporter seized by protesters

A reporter from China’s Global Times was also seized during the demonstration, but was rescued by police, according to the newspaper’s editor-in-chief.

After emptying his belongings, protesters found a blue T-shirt that has been worn by pro-Beijing supporters that they said was evidence he was a spy.

“GT reporter Fu Guohao has been rescued by police and sent to the hospital,” Hu Xijin said in a tweet. “We’re still learning about his injury conditions.”

Global Times is a tabloid published by the Ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily.

In an earlier tweet, Hu had attached a video and said that Fu had been tied up by demonstrators.

Riot police use pepper spray to disperse protesters

As the situation escalated, police used pepper spray and batons in an attempt to disperse the crowds of protesters.

One particularly chaotic moment was captured on video by Wall Street Journal reporter Mike Bird.

Police officer had his baton taken from him and was attacked with it. Drew his pistol and aimed at protesters. Astonished nobody killed here tonight. pic.twitter.com/Wox8yziDnz — Mike Bird (@Birdyword) August 13, 2019

In the video, a police officer can be seen pushing a woman to the floor. As other protesters arrive to help, a fight ensues and the officer’s baton was taken.

The officer then appears to draw a gun, apparently aiming it at the group of protesters as they run away.

Passengers stranded

For a brief period Tuesday morning, planes were able to take off and land. Airport authorities, however, were forced to suspend check-in services for departing flights as of 4:30 p.m. local time.

According to the airport’s website, at least 120 flights had been cancelled.

The website also advised the public not to come to the airport.

On Monday, more than 200 flights were cancelled, and passengers were forced to stay in the city while airlines tried to find other ways to get them to their destinations.

Among those stranded on Monday were 11-year-old Janice Ly and her mother, Ping Fan Ly, from Surrey, B.C.

Their flight was scheduled to leave 7:40 p.m. local time and arrive in Vancouver at 4:45 p.m. PT on Monday.

Ly said that they had arrived at the airport a few hours early and checked in through security before they saw that it was cancelled on the departures board.

Janice and her mother set up makeshift beds at one of the airport gates and said they were two of many Canadians who were waiting at the airport for a flight back to Vancouver.

‘Panic and chaos’

At a press conference Tuesday morning, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the violent protests had pushed the territory into a state of “panic and chaos.”

“After the violence has been stopped, and the chaotic situation that we are seeing could subside, I, as the chief executive, will be responsible to rebuild Hong Kong’s economy,” Lam said, “to help Hong Kong to move on.”

Protesters have repeatedly called for Lam’s resignation. However, she has rejected the calls.

