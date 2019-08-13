Man in critical condition after altercation at Scarborough plaza
A A
Toronto police and paramedics say a man has been taken to a local hospital in critical condition after an altercation at a plaza in Scarborough.
Police said the man got into an altercation with another man after having a panic attack.
Paramedics said they received a call to the Eglinton Avenue East and Markham Road area at around 6:30 a.m.
Investigators said one man has been detained.
Officers are on the scene investigating.
More to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.