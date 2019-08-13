Man in critical condition after altercation at Scarborough plaza

Toronto police and paramedics say a man has been taken to a local hospital in critical condition after an altercation at a plaza in Scarborough.

Police said the man got into an altercation with another man after having a panic attack.

Paramedics said they received a call to the Eglinton Avenue East and Markham Road area at around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators said one man has been detained.

Officers are on the scene investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 416-808-4300 ^js — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 13, 2019

