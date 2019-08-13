Fire guts abandoned building in Downtown Eastside
A A
The Vancouver Fire Department had a crew nearby last night to answer a call to a second alarm fire in the Downtown Eastside Monday night.
Crews received the call at about 8:37 p.m. and arrived at a single storey, abandoned commercial building in the 700 block of East Hastings Street, near the Astoria Hotel.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze, which gutted the structure.
There were no injuries.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.