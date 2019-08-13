Canada
Fire guts abandoned building in Downtown Eastside

The Vancouver Fire Department had a crew nearby last night to answer a call to a second alarm fire in the Downtown Eastside Monday night.

Crews received the call at about 8:37 p.m. and arrived at a single storey, abandoned commercial building in the 700 block of East Hastings Street, near the Astoria Hotel.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze, which gutted the structure.

There were no injuries.

