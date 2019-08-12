Kamloops middle school teacher suspended after kissing former student’s neck

According to the BC Comissioner for Teacher Regulation, it happened when Brett Edward Wasylik was at a Kamloops restaurant in November of 2016.

While there, he noticed a hostess was one of his former students.

A consent resolution agreement says he went up to her and spoke to her for about five minutes.

The agreement says during that time, he commented on her appearance and referred to her as looking “f***ing hot.”

Wasylik was seen standing very close to the former student. He also hugged her.

At the end of the night he offered to walk her to her car.

The agreement says she declined, but he insisted. It goes on to say the student was uncomfortable and delayed leaving the restaurant.

According to the commissioner, while walking to her car he put his arm around her.

The former student used gestures to convey to a co-worker that she was uncomfortable with the situation.

Wasylik walked the former student to her car, where he hugged her again.

The agreement says he was aware that she was uncomfortable.

He said to her words to the effect of, “I’m not going to kiss you, just your neck,” which he did.

The former student was able to drive away, but told the commissioner she was upset with Wasylik’s behaviour.

Her manager then came out and told him he wasn’t welcome in the restaurant.

The agreement says he said words to the effect that the manager didn’t have to worry about him, because he had been her teacher.

He was suspended without pay for three days in November 2016, and is facing another two-day suspension to be served before October 31, 2019.

