More charges laid in shooting death of young woman near Fraserwood, Man.

A second arrest has been made in the shooting death of a young woman near Fraserwood, Man.

Hailey Dugay, 20, was shot after police say a man fired shots at the moving vehicle she was a passenger in following a fight at Fraserwood Tourist Hotel in the RM of Armstrong Nov. 17.

At the time police said a man left the bar, got his vehicle and parked it two miles south of the town. As cars belonging to bar patrons drove by, the man opened fire with a rifle, RCMP said.

Dugay was hit by gunfire and was rushed to hospital but died the next morning.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Police previously charged Jesse Paluk, 23 with seven counts of attempted murder, second degree murder, three counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound, three counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and assault with a weapon.

On Monday Teulon RCMP announced William Ryerson Comber, 20, from the RM of East St. Paul, has also been charged with second degree murder.

Comber is scheduled to appear in Winnipeg court Aug. 12.

