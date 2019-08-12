Canada
Attendance rose 6.3% at Saskatoon Ex

Six days of entertainment, rides, and food thrilled over 216,000 people at Prairieland Park during the 2019 Saskatoon Ex.

With near-perfect weather each day, organizers say attendance was strong at the 2019 annual Saskatoon Exhibition.

This year’s edition of the fair ran from Aug. 6 to 11.

Overall, 216,084 people walked through the gates at Prairieland Park during the six-day event.

Numbers show an increase of 6.3 per cent, or 12,721 people, when compared to the 2018 Saskatoon Ex.

Organizers estimate the economic spin-off for the city and area to be tens of millions of dollars annually.

Next year’s fair is scheduled to take place from Aug. 4 to 9, 2020.

