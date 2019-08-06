Saskatoon Exhibition hosts province’s 1st beavertails franchise

“It’s just right. It’s perfect,” Jane Ganchar said.

She’s biting into a beavertail, a pastry made of baked dough with sugary toppings, at the Saskatoon Exhibition.

The Ex is hosting the province’s first beavertails franchise and franchisees Alex Wang and Carol Ma are excited by Ganchar’s reaction.

“I love cooking and I love to make different dishes for everyone,” Ma said on Tuesday.

“And I [like] to see the happiness after they eat my pastr[ies], my food.”

Wang and Ma opened their food truck on June 28, a little more than a month ago. Wang says the inspiration came from a vacation to Toronto.

“We went there and tried [a] beavertail [and we] missed the flavour. Last year we [thought that] maybe we should start this business,” he said.

Wang and Ma were both born in China. They met when they were both studying in Regina as international students. Back then, they both envisioned a future outside of the kitchen.

“I studied petroleum engineering,” Wang said.

Ma was working as dental hygienist when they decided to open their food truck.

“I was a student in Regina and working in some restaurants,” Wang said, by way of explanation. “I really like cooking. So after graduation, I chose this [career].”

Ma and Wang say they love working together, even if the food truck requires 14-hour days.

“We love to be together,” Ma said. She described a complimentary partnership.

“Everytime I want to give up or am too tired he will encourage me,” she said.

“I can close the trailer, I can do the hard work … but she is smarter than [I am],” Wang said.

They hope to serve several hundred customers a day while at the Ex.

Ganchar said she was surprised to learn they had only been in business since June, saying her beavertail was “absolutely fantastic.”