City of Regina deals with flash flooding after rainfall

Driving to work came with some puddle problems around Regina on Monday. Areas dealing with knee-deep flooding on roads had commuters pushing each other through to dry land.

Many wonder what the City of Regina‘s plans are for when Mother Nature decides to take over.

“They could maybe do some kind of expansion there so [the water] gets out of there quicker,” a resident said while adding they noticed this problem countless times.

The areas that tend to see the most trouble are underpasses, especially ones in the downtown core. The city has mapped out the problem areas that need the most attention and has prioritized the work that needs to be done to bring them up to par.

“We can’t just necessarily put in a detention pond that can hold that water for the 24 to 48 hours that we might need. So we tend to have to look at underground solutions,” Pat Wilson, the city’s director of water, waste and environmental services, said.

“That may be upsizing some pipes, that may mean putting in an underground detention pond. Those are far more expensive to manage than a detention pond.”

The city stressed that managing flash flooding is a constant work in progress. After Regina sees a significant amount of rain, it takes six to eight hours for the domestic system to clear out.

People can help prevent infrastructure flooding by making sure their sump pump is running effectively, and ensure downspouts are extended to direct excess water.

The city also mentioned that when it comes to flooding on streets, safety is its number one concern. Planning an alternate route to avoid water woes is the best plan of action.

