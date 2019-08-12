Jimmy Kimmel’s sidekick lands in Dildo, N.L., looks forward to ‘seeing the Balls’

Jimmy Kimmel’s loyal sidekick has arrived in the picturesque Newfoundland town of Dildo with hopes of bolstering the late night host’s chances of becoming mayor.

The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live confirmed in a tweet to Newfoundland Premier Dwight Ball that his sidekick is on the ground in Newfoundland.

“The whole Kimmel family looks forward to seeing the Balls in #Dildo,” Kimmel tweeted to Premier Ball.

Earlier in the day, Premier Ball officially invited Kimmel to visit the province, promising the comedian that he would fall in love with Newfoundland.

Kimmel has been poking fun at the town’s name in several of his opening monologues over the past week.

On Thursday, he expressed interest in becoming the town’s mayor. However, when asked how likely his chances are, a community member said: “Slim to none, because you have to come to Newfoundland and get ‘screeched in.’”

“Do you think there’s a possibility at all of this happening?” Kimmel asked. “I will get things Dil-done, if it’s the last thing I Dil-do.”

Kimmel has also previously committed to having the show visit the 1,200 “Dildodians” in the town.

The videos have since gone viral and brought an unprecedented level of fame to the small town.

NTV reported that “Kimmel For Mayor” and “Jimmy loves Dildo” signs have been posted around the town by Kimmel’s team. Some told NTV the joke was “great” and “good exposure” for Dildo.

But it appears time will tell whether Kimmel will actually be screeched in or not.

Hey @jimmykimmel, what are you waiting for? How about I extend an official invite to come check out our incredible province. August is too hot in LA, and you need a break from that terrible traffic. I promise you’ll fall in love with Newfoundland and Labrador! — Premier of NL (@PremierofNL) August 12, 2019

Thank you Premier Ball. My emissary @IAMGUILLERMO is on the ground in Newfoundland and the whole Kimmel family looks forward to seeing the Balls in #Dildo https://t.co/18GED8lV4C — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 12, 2019

— With files from Adam Walsh.